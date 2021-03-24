Evolve Transition Infrastructure Lp (snmp) CEO Gerald F Willinger Sold $554,635 of Shares

CEO of Evolve Transition Infrastructure Lp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gerald F Willinger (insider trades) sold 320,598 shares of snmp on 03/23/2021 at an average price of $1.73 a share. The total sale was $554,635.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP is a United States based company, focused on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of midstream and other energy producing assets. Evolve Transition Infrastructure Lp has a market cap of $66.531 million; its shares were traded at around $1.220000 with and P/S ratio of 0.43.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Gerald F Willinger sold 320,598 shares of SNMP stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $1.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 29.48% since.

CEO Gerald F Willinger sold 174,221 shares of SNMP stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $1.08. The price of the stock has increased by 12.96% since.

