Duke Energy Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $94.39 per share and the market cap of $72.6 billion, Duke Energy stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Duke Energy is shown in the chart below.

Because Duke Energy is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which is estimated to grow 3.92% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Duke Energy has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.00, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Duke Energy's financial strength as 3 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Duke Energy over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Duke Energy has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $23.9 billion and earnings of $1.72 a share. Its operating margin is 23.16%, which ranks better than 76% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. Overall, the profitability of Duke Energy is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Duke Energy over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Duke Energy is -1.3%, which ranks worse than 75% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -7.9%, which ranks worse than 82% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Duke Energy's return on invested capital is 4.33, and its cost of capital is 3.32. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Duke Energy is shown below: