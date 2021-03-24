Medallia Inc (MDLA) President & CEO Leslie Stretch Sold $6.1 million of Shares

President & CEO of Medallia Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Leslie Stretch (insider trades) sold 216,615 shares of MDLA on 03/24/2021 at an average price of $27.99 a share. The total sale was $6.1 million.

Medallia Inc has a market cap of $4.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $26.840000 with and P/S ratio of 8.12.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Leslie Stretch sold 216,615 shares of MDLA stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $27.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.11% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and EVP Roxanne Oulman sold 12,609 shares of MDLA stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $29.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.57% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Revenue Officer Elizabeth Carducci sold 8,742 shares of MDLA stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $29.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.54% since.

Chief Technology Officer & EVP Mikael J Ottosson sold 9,459 shares of MDLA stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $29.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.54% since.

Chief Customer Officer and EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 14,503 shares of MDLA stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $29.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.57% since.

