Isun Inc (ISUN) CEO Jeffrey Peck Sold $718,461 of Shares

CEO of Isun Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey Peck (insider trades) sold 43,333 shares of ISUN on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $16.58 a share. The total sale was $718,461.

Jensyn Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target business. Isun Inc has a market cap of $116.243 million; its shares were traded at around $13.710000 with and P/S ratio of 3.46.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Peck sold 43,333 shares of ISUN stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $16.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.31% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO John Patrick Sullivan sold 14,000 shares of ISUN stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $16.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Vice President, 10% Owner Frederick Jr Myrick sold 21,666 shares of ISUN stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $16.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.31% since.

Chief Strategy Officer Michael Paul D'amato sold 21,666 shares of ISUN stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $16.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.31% since.

