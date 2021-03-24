>
Zendesk Inc (ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez Sold $651,500 of Shares

March 24, 2021 | About: ZEN -3.62%

CFO of Zendesk Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Elena Gomez (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of ZEN on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $130.3 a share. The total sale was $651,500.

Zendesk Inc develops and sells the Saas software platform and other communication applications mainly in the United States. The Saas platform is used by organizations to communicate with its customers and resolve their queries. Zendesk Inc has a market cap of $15.19 billion; its shares were traded at around $129.010000 with and P/S ratio of 14.44.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chair and CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of ZEN stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $133.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.15% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of ZEN stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $130.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.99% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President of Sales Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of ZEN stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $133.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.59% since.
  • Chief People & Diversity Off. Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of ZEN stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $133.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.23% since.
  • Chief of Staff John Geschke sold 3,400 shares of ZEN stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $131.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.88% since.

