G-iii Apparel Group (GIII) COO Wayne S Miller Sold $2.2 million of Shares

March 24, 2021 | About: GIII -2.61%

COO of G-iii Apparel Group (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Wayne S Miller (insider trades) sold 65,783 shares of GIII on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $33.71 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd designs, manufactures & markets apparel, including outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits & women's performance wear, as well as footwear, luggage & women handbags, small leather goods & cold weather accessories. G-iii Apparel Group Ltd has a market cap of $1.42 billion; its shares were traded at around $29.430000 with a P/E ratio of 63.99 and P/S ratio of 0.70. G-iii Apparel Group Ltd had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.70% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated G-iii Apparel Group Ltd the business predictability rank of 3-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Wayne S Miller sold 65,783 shares of GIII stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $33.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.7% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GIII, click here

.

