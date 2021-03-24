>
Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) CFO & COO Brian Stevens Bought $50,039 of Shares

March 24, 2021 | About: ADV +1.28%

CFO & COO of Advantage Solutions Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian Stevens (insider trades) bought 4,310 shares of ADV on 03/23/2021 at an average price of $11.61 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $50,039.

Advantage Solutions Inc has a market cap of $3.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $11.870000 with and P/S ratio of 0.84.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Tanya L Domier bought 27,250 shares of ADV stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $11.07. The price of the stock has increased by 7.23% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO - North America Dean Kaye bought 2,582 shares of ADV stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $11.56. The price of the stock has increased by 2.68% since.
  • CFO & COO Brian Stevens bought 4,310 shares of ADV stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $11.61. The price of the stock has increased by 2.24% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President & CCO Jill L Griffin bought 4,290 shares of ADV stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $11.63. The price of the stock has increased by 2.06% since.
  • Director James M Kilts bought 64,463 shares of ADV stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $10.89. The price of the stock has increased by 9% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ADV, click here

.

