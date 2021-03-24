Glenview Capital Management Buys Lyft Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Anthem Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Hologic Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc

Investment company Glenview Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Lyft Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Anthem Inc, Alphabet Inc, Baxter International Inc, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Hologic Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Meritor Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glenview Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Glenview Capital Management owns 56 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ANTM, NSC, DD, APTV, NSP, GPN, UNP, ARMK, DNB, AMZN, FB, Added Positions: LYFT, BSX, GOOGL, BAX, FISV, HUM, BHC, ESI, BKD, AMGN, PEAK, MYGN, CAR, WELL, EXPE, VVI, UHS, ABC, FMC,

VIAC, HOLX, HCA, THC, LH, TAK, MTOR, MAR, MCK, IQV, URI, CTVA, CI, DGX, MSFT, NUAN, MOH, DVA, ENDP, MIK, Sold Out: EBAY, BHVN,