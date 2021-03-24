Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sold $854,342 of Shares

COO of Zoom Video Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Aparna Bawa (insider trades) sold 2,593 shares of ZM on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $329.48 a share. The total sale was $854,342.
Zoom Video Communications Inc has a market cap of $92.51 billion; its shares were traded at around $314.960000 with a P/E ratio of 139.97 and P/S ratio of 35.44.
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO, 10% Owner Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of ZM stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $347.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.49% since.
- CEO, 10% Owner Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of ZM stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $347.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.4% since.
- CEO, 10% Owner Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of ZM stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $341.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.72% since.
- CEO, 10% Owner Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of ZM stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $341.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.72% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of ZM stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $329.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.39% since.
- CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 20,000 shares of ZM stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $334.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.9% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of ZM stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $329.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.41% since.
- Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of ZM stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $345.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.83% since.
- Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Azus sold 4,472 shares of ZM stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $348.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.6% since.
- Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Azus sold 7,500 shares of ZM stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $342.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.06% since.
- COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of ZM stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $325.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.17% since.
