>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR) CEO and Chairman Mac Armstrong Sold $890,000 of Shares

March 24, 2021 | About: PLMR -4.26%

CEO and Chairman of Palomar Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mac Armstrong (insider trades) sold 12,500 shares of PLMR on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $71.2 a share. The total sale was $890,000.

Palomar Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $64.500000 with a P/E ratio of 238.89 and P/S ratio of 9.75.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and Chairman Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of PLMR stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $71.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.41% since.
  • CEO and Chairman Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of PLMR stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $87.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 25.89% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of PLMR stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $70.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.09% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President Heath A Fisher sold 6,500 shares of PLMR stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $70.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.82% since.
  • Chief Underwriting Officer Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of PLMR stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $80.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PLMR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)