Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR) CEO and Chairman Mac Armstrong Sold $890,000 of Shares

CEO and Chairman of Palomar Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mac Armstrong (insider trades) sold 12,500 shares of PLMR on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $71.2 a share. The total sale was $890,000.

Palomar Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $64.500000 with a P/E ratio of 238.89 and P/S ratio of 9.75.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of PLMR stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $71.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.41% since.

CEO and Chairman Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of PLMR stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $87.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 25.89% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of PLMR stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $70.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.09% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Heath A Fisher sold 6,500 shares of PLMR stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $70.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.82% since.

Chief Underwriting Officer Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of PLMR stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $80.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PLMR, click here