Sio Gene Therapies Inc (SIOX) CEO Pavan Cheruvu Bought $248,000 of Shares

March 24, 2021 | About: SIOX -4.88%

CEO of Sio Gene Therapies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Pavan Cheruvu (insider trades) bought 100,000 shares of SIOX on 03/23/2021 at an average price of $2.48 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $248,000.

Axovant Sciences Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of dementia. Sio Gene Therapies Inc has a market cap of $137.477 million; its shares were traded at around $2.340000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Pavan Cheruvu bought 100,000 shares of SIOX stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $2.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.65% since.

