>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) CEO S Jacobs Bradley Sold $23.4 million of Shares

March 24, 2021 | About: XPO -0.25%

CEO of Xpo Logistics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) S Jacobs Bradley (insider trades) sold 195,093 shares of XPO on 03/24/2021 at an average price of $119.78 a share. The total sale was $23.4 million.

XPO Logistics Inc is a global transportation and logistics company. Its transportation operations, include asset-light truck brokerage, intermodal, and global forwarding, as well as asset-based truckload and less-than-truckload shipping services. Xpo Logistics Inc has a market cap of $11.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $116.500000 with a P/E ratio of 237.76 and P/S ratio of 0.77. Xpo Logistics Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 26.90% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner S Jacobs Bradley sold 195,093 shares of XPO stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $119.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.74% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director, 10% Owner Private Equity, Llc Jacobs sold 195,093 shares of XPO stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $119.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.74% since.

For the complete insider trading history of XPO, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)