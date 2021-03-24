Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) CEO S Jacobs Bradley Sold $23.4 million of Shares

CEO of Xpo Logistics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) S Jacobs Bradley (insider trades) sold 195,093 shares of XPO on 03/24/2021 at an average price of $119.78 a share. The total sale was $23.4 million.

XPO Logistics Inc is a global transportation and logistics company. Its transportation operations, include asset-light truck brokerage, intermodal, and global forwarding, as well as asset-based truckload and less-than-truckload shipping services. Xpo Logistics Inc has a market cap of $11.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $116.500000 with a P/E ratio of 237.76 and P/S ratio of 0.77. Xpo Logistics Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 26.90% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner S Jacobs Bradley sold 195,093 shares of XPO stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $119.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.74% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director, 10% Owner Private Equity, Llc Jacobs sold 195,093 shares of XPO stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $119.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.74% since.

For the complete insider trading history of XPO, click here