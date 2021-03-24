>
Snowflake Inc (SNOW) CEO and Chairman Frank Slootman Sold $7 million of Shares

March 24, 2021 | About: SNOW -5.18%

CEO and Chairman of Snowflake Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Frank Slootman (insider trades) sold 31,546 shares of SNOW on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $222.47 a share. The total sale was $7 million.

Snowflake Inc has a market cap of $45.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $208.600000 with and P/S ratio of 104.55.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and Chairman Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of SNOW stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $222.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.23% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of SNOW stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $229.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.04% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner Strategic Partners V, L Iconiq bought 29,537 shares of SNOW stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $234.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.95% since.
  • 10% Owner Strategic Partners V, L Iconiq bought 147,469 shares of SNOW stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $224.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 7% since.
  • President of Products Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of SNOW stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $222.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.23% since.
  • Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of SNOW stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $220.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.53% since.
  • Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of SNOW stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $239. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.72% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SNOW, click here

.

