Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) CEO and Director Laurent Fischer Bought $98,800 of Shares

March 24, 2021 | About: ADVM -6.09%

CEO and Director of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Laurent Fischer (insider trades) bought 10,000 shares of ADVM on 03/24/2021 at an average price of $9.88 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $98,800.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc is a gene therapy company committed to discovering and developing novel medicines that can offer potentially life-changing therapeutic benefit to patients living with rare diseases or diseases of the eye. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a market cap of $905.103 million; its shares were traded at around $9.255000 . Adverum Biotechnologies Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 6.80% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and Director Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of ADVM stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $9.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.33% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Patrick Machado bought 10,000 shares of ADVM stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $9.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.7% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ADVM, click here

.

