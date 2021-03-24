Facebook Inc (FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sold $14.7 million of Shares

COB and CEO of Facebook Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Zuckerberg (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of FB on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $294.79 a share. The total sale was $14.7 million.

Facebook Inc is the world's largest online social network. Its products are Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. Its products enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. Facebook Inc has a market cap of $803.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $282.140000 with a P/E ratio of 27.93 and P/S ratio of 9.47. Facebook Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 42.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Facebook Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

COB and CEO, 10% Owner Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of FB stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $294.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.29% since.

COB and CEO, 10% Owner Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of FB stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $288.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.11% since.

COB and CEO, 10% Owner Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of FB stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $281.86. The price of the stock has increased by 0.1% since.

COB and CEO, 10% Owner Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of FB stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $280.42. The price of the stock has increased by 0.61% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of FB stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $289.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.71% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Revenue Officer David B. Fischer sold 13,413 shares of FB stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $256.63. The price of the stock has increased by 9.94% since.

