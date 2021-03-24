Moelis (MC) Chairman, CEO Kenneth Moelis Sold $577,138 of Shares

Chairman, CEO of Moelis (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kenneth Moelis (insider trades) sold 10,295 shares of MC on 03/24/2021 at an average price of $56.06 a share. The total sale was $577,138.

Moelis & Company is a global independent investment bank that provides innovative, strategic advice to a diverse client base. It serves client such as corporations, governments, and financial sponsors. It generates a majority of its revenue from the U.S. Moelis & Co has a market cap of $3.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $54.580000 with a P/E ratio of 19.16 and P/S ratio of 3.54. The dividend yield of Moelis & Co stocks is 2.65%.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, CEO, 10% Owner Kenneth Moelis sold 10,295 shares of MC stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $56.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.64% since.

Chairman, CEO, 10% Owner Kenneth Moelis sold 120,000 shares of MC stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $57.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.9% since.

Chairman, CEO, 10% Owner Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of MC stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $56.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.3% since.

Chairman, CEO, 10% Owner Kenneth Moelis sold 43,613 shares of MC stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $54.5. The price of the stock has increased by 0.15% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Joseph Simon sold 13,189 shares of MC stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $53. The price of the stock has increased by 2.98% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Elizabeth Crain sold 6,691 shares of MC stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $58. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.9% since.

COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of MC stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $56.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.97% since.

General Counsel, Secretary Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of MC stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $53.08. The price of the stock has increased by 2.83% since.

Principal Accounting Officer Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of MC stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $50.05. The price of the stock has increased by 9.05% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MC, click here