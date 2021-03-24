Pinterest Inc (PINS) CFO Todd R Morgenfeld Sold $4.5 million of Shares

CFO of Pinterest Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Todd R Morgenfeld (insider trades) sold 63,364 shares of PINS on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $70.84 a share. The total sale was $4.5 million.

Pinterest Inc has a market cap of $43.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $69.600000 with and P/S ratio of 24.77.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Todd R Morgenfeld sold 63,364 shares of PINS stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $70.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.75% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,664 shares of PINS stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $70.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.72% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,283 shares of PINS stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $70.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.71% since.

SVP, Products Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of PINS stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $70.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.74% since.

Co-Founder & Chief Design & Cr Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of PINS stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $71.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.01% since.

Director Jeffrey D Jordan sold 16,000 shares of PINS stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $68.66. The price of the stock has increased by 1.37% since.

