Cloudflare Inc (NET) CEO & Chair of the Board Matthew Prince Sold $11.3 million of Shares

CEO & Chair of the Board of Cloudflare Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew Prince (insider trades) sold 157,152 shares of NET on 03/24/2021 at an average price of $71.87 a share. The total sale was $11.3 million.

Cloudflare Inc has a market cap of $20.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.830000 with and P/S ratio of 47.31.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & Chair of the Board, 10% Owner Matthew Prince sold 157,155 shares of NET stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $74.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.08% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 20,000 shares of NET stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $75.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.81% since.

CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 20,000 shares of NET stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $75.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.44% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President and COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 66,700 shares of NET stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $74.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.71% since.

President and COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of NET stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $74.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.35% since.

General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of NET stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $75.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.21% since.

