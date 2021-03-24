Luxor Capital Group, LP Buys QuantumScape Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Carvana Co, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Liberty Global PLC, Reinvent Technology Partners

New York, NY, based Investment company Luxor Capital Group, LP (Current Portfolio) buys QuantumScape Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Carvana Co, Triumph Bancorp Inc, Canoo Inc, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Liberty Global PLC, Reinvent Technology Partners, Cheniere Energy Inc, Retail Value Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Luxor Capital Group, LP. As of 2020Q4, Luxor Capital Group, LP owns 70 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 3,046,975 shares, 13.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 15,880,248 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.53% QuantumScape Corp (QS) - 4,500,000 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. New Position IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 1,515,300 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.32% Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA) - 3,432,787 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.03%

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.42 and $131.67, with an estimated average price of $72.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.7%. The holding were 4,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $387.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 256,757 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $185.01 and $291.52, with an estimated average price of $228.41. The stock is now traded at around $252.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 285,039 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.19 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $75.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 1,357,798 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Canoo Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $17.81, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $12.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $28.6, with an estimated average price of $20.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,612,992 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.64%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3087.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 38,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 69.84%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $311.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 103,177 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 63.35%. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 446,404 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 107.04%. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $20.18, with an estimated average price of $18.63. The stock is now traded at around $16.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 659,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 281.50%. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264. The stock is now traded at around $263.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,265 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 120.03%. The purchase prices were between $34.36 and $44.51, with an estimated average price of $39.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 198,031 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $11.46.

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $10.53.

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.76.

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07.

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99.

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Colony Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $2.79 and $4.98, with an estimated average price of $4.02.

Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 62.32%. The sale prices were between $120.67 and $189.35, with an estimated average price of $140.67. The stock is now traded at around $223.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -11.4%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 1,515,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 39.53%. The sale prices were between $18.44 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $21.7. The stock is now traded at around $25.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.1%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 15,880,248 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 36.9%. The sale prices were between $46.33 and $61.42, with an estimated average price of $53.75. The stock is now traded at around $71.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 993,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in Retail Value Inc by 52.24%. The sale prices were between $12.24 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $13.9. The stock is now traded at around $17.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 1,459,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp by 40.01%. The sale prices were between $141.64 and $186.16, with an estimated average price of $164.81. The stock is now traded at around $180.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 131,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 42.53%. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24. The stock is now traded at around $314.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 24,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.