Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $356.1 per share and the market cap of $47.5 billion, Canadian Pacific Railway stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Canadian Pacific Railway is shown in the chart below.

Because Canadian Pacific Railway is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 8.2% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 4.57% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Canadian Pacific Railway has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02, which which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Transportation industry. The overall financial strength of Canadian Pacific Railway is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Canadian Pacific Railway is poor. This is the debt and cash of Canadian Pacific Railway over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Canadian Pacific Railway has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $5.8 billion and earnings of $13.552 a share. Its operating margin is 44.32%, which ranks better than 97% of the companies in Transportation industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Canadian Pacific Railway at 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Canadian Pacific Railway over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Canadian Pacific Railway's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 71% of the companies in Transportation industry%. Canadian Pacific Railway's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 9.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Transportation industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Canadian Pacific Railway's ROIC was 11.45, while its WACC came in at 4.72. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Canadian Pacific Railway is shown below: