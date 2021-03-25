Peter Lynch: Buying Familiar Stocks Can Be Dangerous

One of the features of the stock market's 60% gain in the past year has been the increasing popularity of well-known businesses among investors. For example, various technology companies, retailers and consumer goods businesses appear to have been heavily bought by investors because they like their products and are familiar with them and have seen their stock prices rise recently.

In my view, this could lead to an inefficient allocation of capital. A company that has a high-quality product or service may not necessarily make a sound investment at all price levels. A better idea could be to invest in a broader range of companies that includes less popular names offering more attractive risk/reward ratios.

The dangers of familiarity

Researching the investment potential of familiar companies may be a good starting point for any investor. They are more likely to understand their product or service versus unfamiliar stocks. An investor may also have direct experience of a firm's levels of customer service and product quality that can help to highlight the size of an economic moat.

However, investing in familiar companies can cause an investor to overlook potential risks. For example, a positive customer experience may mean they accept a higher valuation than would otherwise be the case. This could mean they obtain a narrower margin of safety compared to other stocks.

In addition, they may fail to fully investigate the strengths and weaknesses of a company's balance sheet because of their positive bias towards the business. This could mean they overlook potential threats to the firm's future prospects that are not immediately evident from a customer perspective. For example, a company may have large debts that could be negatively impacted by future rises in interest rates.

A sound starting point

Peter Lynch has highlighted the importance of undertaking due diligence when investing in familiar companies. He delivered a 29% annualized return when managing the Magellan fund between 1977 and 1990. He once stated:

"Peter Lynch doesn't advise you to buy stock in your favorite store just because you like shopping in the store, nor should you buy stock in a manufacturer because it makes your favorite product or a restaurant because you like the food. Liking a store, a product, or a restaurant is a good reason to get interested in a company and put it on your research list, but it's not enough of a reason to own the stock! Never invest in any company before you've done the homework on the company's earnings prospects, financial condition, competitive position, plans for expansion, and so forth."

Investing in today's stock market

Analyzing and investing in less well-known companies could be a relatively productive pursuit in today's market. They may have been overlooked by other investors because they are not household names. This could mean they offer more attractive valuations and wider margins of safety due to lower investor demand for their shares.

Furthermore, an investor who buys stocks that are unfamiliar to them at the time when they begin the research process is likely to find it easier to diversify. This may lead them to own a broader range of stocks that reduces the company-specific risk present in their portfolio. Their holdings may also include a greater variety of industries beyond those that are of interest to them. This could allow them to capitalize on a wider range of growth areas.

Of course, buying unfamiliar stocks may take an investor outside of their comfort zone. It may require additional research and analysis to understand a company's business model. However, it can lead to a more productive use of capital in the long run.

