Fiserv Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Fiserv (NAS:FISV, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $123.25 per share and the market cap of $82.5 billion, Fiserv stock is believed to be fairly valued. GF Value for Fiserv is shown in the chart below.

Because Fiserv is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 18.1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 17.87% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Fiserv has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.04, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Software industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Fiserv at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Fiserv is poor. This is the debt and cash of Fiserv over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Fiserv has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $14.9 billion and earnings of $1.403 a share. Its operating margin is 9.35%, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, the profitability of Fiserv is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Fiserv over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Fiserv is 18.1%, which ranks better than 76% of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 17.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Fiserv's ROIC was 1.60, while its WACC came in at 6.14. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Fiserv is shown below: