5 Fast-Growing Stocks

Investors may be interested in the following retailers as they have expanded their revenue per share and Ebitda per share by more than 10% over the trailing five-year and 10-year periods through March 25.

Adobe

Adobe Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADBE) revenue per share and Ebitda per share have increased 23.50% and 32.50%, respectively, over the past five years. Over a 10-year period, they grew by 13.80% and 17.20%.

The company, which provides content creation, document management and digital marketing and advertising software, has a market cap of $222.09 billion and an enterprise value of $220.80 billion.

The price-book ratio is 16.73. The share price has been as high as $536.88 and as low as $289.71 in the last year; it is currently 13.94% below its 52-week high and 59.49% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.80% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.22% and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.90%.

Applied Materials

Over the past five years, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has seen its revenue increase 18.30% and its Ebitda rise 24%. Over a 10-year period, the increases were 11.50% and 19.80%.

The company, which provides semiconductor manufacturing equipment, has a market cap of $108.51 billion and an enterprise value of $107.59 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 28.29. The share price has been as high as $124.50 and as low as $41.58 in the last year; it is currently 5.10% below its 52-week high and 184.15% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.60% of outstanding shares, followed by Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.57% and PRIMECAP Management with 0.56%.

Amphenol

The revenue per share of Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) has grown by 10.10% and its Ebitda per share has increased by 10% over a five-year period. Over the past 10 years, the metrics increased by 11.20% and 11.70%.

The company, which manufactures fiber-optic connectors and interconnect systems, sensors and cables, has a market cap of $38.64 billion and an enterprise value of $40.83 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 32.89 and the price-book ratio is 3.57. The share price has been as high as $69.10 and as low as $33.73 in the last year; it is currently 7.02% below its 52-week high and 90.48% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.80% of outstanding shares, followed by Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.17% and Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.

ASML Holding

Over a five-year period, the revenue per share and Ebitda per share of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) have grown by 18.80% and 19.10%. Over a 10-year period, the company has reported a growth of 12.20% for its Ebitda and 12.80% for its revenue.

The company, which manufactures photolithography systems, has a market cap of $236 billion and an enterprise value of $232.85 billion.

The price-earnings ratio 55.46. The share price has been as high as $608.71 and as low as $242.25 in the last year; it is currently 6.86% below its 52-week high and 134.04% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Fisher with 0.92% of outstanding shares, followed by Sands with 0.56%, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24% and Baron with 0.01%.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) registered a five-year performance for its revenue per share of 17.70% and Ebitda per share of 29.90%. Over a 10-year period, the growth rates were 25.60% and 31.40%.

The semiconductor manufacturing company has a market cap of $192.30 billion and an enterprise value of $224.70 billion.

The price-earnings ratio 54.71. The share price has been as high as $495.14 and as low as $201.29 in the last year; it is currently 4.65% below its 52-week high and 134.55% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.32% of outstanding shares, followed by First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24%, Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.17% and Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09%

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

