Dovalues SpA Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap

The stock of Dovalues SpA (MIL:DOV, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of €10.54 per share and the market cap of €833.5 million, Dovalues SpA stock shows every sign of being possible value trap. GF Value for Dovalues SpA is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that Dovalues SpA stock might be a value trap is because Dovalues SpA has an Altman Z-score of 1.28, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Dovalues SpA has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.29, which ranks worse than 85% of the companies in Banks industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Dovalues SpA's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Dovalues SpA over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Dovalues SpA has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of €413.1 million and earnings of €0.205 a share. Its operating margin is 11.75%, which ranks worse than 67% of the companies in Banks industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Dovalues SpA at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Dovalues SpA over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Dovalues SpA is 29.4%, which ranks better than 97% of the companies in Banks industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 15.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Banks industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Dovalues SpA's return on invested capital is 3.19, and its cost of capital is 7.49. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Dovalues SpA is shown below: