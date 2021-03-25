>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
James Li
James Li
Articles (1513)  | Author's Website |

Darden Restaurants Blossoms on Upbeat Fiscal 2021 Guidance

The Olive Garden parent sees dining sales rebounding as vaccination distribution accelerates

March 25, 2021 | About: DRI +8.19%

Shares of Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI), the Orlando, Florida-based company that owns restaurant chains like Olive Garden and Capital Grille, surged over 7% on Thursday on the back of releasing fiscal third-quarter earnings results that topped analyst estimates and providing an upbeat guidance for the year.

For the quarter ended Feb. 28, Darden reported net income of $128.7 million, or 98 cents in diluted earnings per share, compared with net income of $232.3 million, or $1.90 in diluted earnings per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings of 98 cents per share outperformed the Refinitiv consensus estimate of 69 cents per share. e636f8c660eecb9b8d31271b9c5498ae.png

Company reports sales decline for fiscal third quarter but sees rebound in upcoming months

Darden reported net revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, down 26.1% from the prior-year quarter, driven by coronavirus-related lockdown measures impacting same-restaurant sales across the company's brands.

4abf972f54d0519af9574a816d81db0f.png

Despite the setback, Darden CEO Gene Lee and Chief Operating Officer Rick Cardenas mentioned during the company's earnings call several business model transformations that helps the company "navigate the unprecedented change and uncertainty," including technology developments like curbside delivery and digital sales.

Cardenas discussed during the earnings call that restaurants like Olive Garden adapted their menu offerings, focusing on the top 10 items ordered and removing "low-demand" items from the menu. The chief operating officer added that the top 10 menu items accounted for more than half of total Olive Garden sales and that the restaurant offered timely curbside delivery of its food products.

Stock soars as company provides strong outlook for fiscal 2021 and beyond

Shares of Darden traded at an intraday high of $145.62, up approximately 8.7% from Wednesday's close of $133.93 on the company's upbeat guidance for the next few months.

9288526235e31f2f9d8ce71c66ef9ee4.png

For the fiscal fourth quarter, Darden expects total sales of approximately $2.1 billion and earnings per share between $1.60 per share and $1.70 per share, signaling a rebound in sales performance over the next three months. Lee also mentioned several incentives for Darden employees, including a one-time bonus and hourly wage hikes.

Darden also mentioned that it expects to open a net 33 new restaurants during fiscal 2021 and a net 35 new restaurants during fiscal 2022.

Company profitability outlook

GuruFocus ranks Darden's profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns outperforming over 65% of global competitors despite trending near 10-year lows. Additionally, Darden's three-year revenue growth rate of 3.8% outperforms 63.61% of global restaurant companies.

13fa18ecbaa4f76d0f6bbe23df5206fd.png

Gurus with holdings in Darden include Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Viking Global Partners and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Point72 Asset Management.

1d67e947c9dd52ea35c441e9c9d0f0be.png

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by James Li

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)