FuelCell Energy Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of FuelCell Energy (NAS:FCEL, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $13.21 per share and the market cap of $4.3 billion, FuelCell Energy stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for FuelCell Energy is shown in the chart below.

Because FuelCell Energy is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. FuelCell Energy has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.75, which is in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of FuelCell Energy at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of FuelCell Energy is fair. This is the debt and cash of FuelCell Energy over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. FuelCell Energy has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $69.5 million and loss of $0.37 a share. Its operating margin is -72.53%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Overall, the profitability of FuelCell Energy is ranked 1 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of FuelCell Energy over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of FuelCell Energy is -76%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 69.6%, which ranks better than 97% of the companies in Industrial Products industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, FuelCell Energy's ROIC is -14.66 while its WACC came in at 35.62. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of FuelCell Energy is shown below: