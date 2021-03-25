Globus Medical Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $60.69 per share and the market cap of $6.1 billion, Globus Medical stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for Globus Medical is shown in the chart below.

Because Globus Medical is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 6.4% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 9.05% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Globus Medical has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000.00, which which ranks better than 100% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. The overall financial strength of Globus Medical is 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Globus Medical is strong. This is the debt and cash of Globus Medical over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Globus Medical has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $789 million and earnings of $1 a share. Its operating margin is 14.63%, which ranks better than 75% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. Overall, the profitability of Globus Medical is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Globus Medical over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Globus Medical is 6.4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -5.6%, which ranks worse than 72% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Globus Medical's ROIC was 8.30, while its WACC came in at 7.92. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Globus Medical is shown below: