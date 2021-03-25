>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) EVP, Global Operations Scott Vollet Sold $3.6 million of Shares

March 25, 2021 | About: TPX +1.94%

EVP, Global Operations of Tempur Sealy International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott Vollet (insider trades) sold 96,992 shares of TPX on 03/24/2021 at an average price of $37.3 a share. The total sale was $3.6 million.

Tempur Sealy International Inc is engaged in the home furnishing market. It manufactures bedding products including mattresses, foundations and adjustable bases. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a market cap of $7.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.260000 with a P/E ratio of 22.86 and P/S ratio of 2.14. The dividend yield of Tempur Sealy International Inc stocks is 0.19%. Tempur Sealy International Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 18.60% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Tempur Sealy International Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO & PRESIDENT Scott L Thompson sold 186,000 shares of TPX stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $34.22. The price of the stock has increased by 8.88% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Global Operations Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of TPX stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $37.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.11% since.
  • Director Arik W Ruchim sold 800,000 shares of TPX stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $37.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.27% since.
  • Director Arik W Ruchim sold 800,000 shares of TPX stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $37.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.27% since.
  • Director Evelyn S Dilsaver sold 2,716 shares of TPX stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $33.82. The price of the stock has increased by 10.17% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TPX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)