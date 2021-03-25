Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) EVP, Global Operations Scott Vollet Sold $3.6 million of Shares

EVP, Global Operations of Tempur Sealy International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott Vollet (insider trades) sold 96,992 shares of TPX on 03/24/2021 at an average price of $37.3 a share. The total sale was $3.6 million.

Tempur Sealy International Inc is engaged in the home furnishing market. It manufactures bedding products including mattresses, foundations and adjustable bases. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a market cap of $7.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.260000 with a P/E ratio of 22.86 and P/S ratio of 2.14. The dividend yield of Tempur Sealy International Inc stocks is 0.19%. Tempur Sealy International Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 18.60% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Tempur Sealy International Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & PRESIDENT Scott L Thompson sold 186,000 shares of TPX stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $34.22. The price of the stock has increased by 8.88% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Global Operations Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of TPX stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $37.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.11% since.

Director Arik W Ruchim sold 800,000 shares of TPX stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $37.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.27% since.

Director Evelyn S Dilsaver sold 2,716 shares of TPX stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $33.82. The price of the stock has increased by 10.17% since.

