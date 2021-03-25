>
Instil Bio Inc (TIL) CEO and Chairman Bronson Crouch Bought $9 million of Shares

March 25, 2021 | About: TIL -0.62%

CEO and Chairman of Instil Bio Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bronson Crouch (insider trades) bought 450,000 shares of TIL on 03/23/2021 at an average price of $20 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $9 million.

Instil Bio Inc has a market cap of $3.05 billion; its shares were traded at around $24.230000 with and P/S ratio of 12115.00.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Bronson Crouch bought 450,000 shares of TIL stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $20. The price of the stock has increased by 21.15% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner Capital Fund Ix, L.p. Vivo bought 300,000 shares of TIL stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $20. The price of the stock has increased by 21.15% since.
  • Director Nimish P Shah bought 300,000 shares of TIL stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $20. The price of the stock has increased by 21.15% since.
  • Director Jack Nielsen bought 300,000 shares of TIL stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $20. The price of the stock has increased by 21.15% since.
  • Director R Kent Mcgaughy Jr bought 450,000 shares of TIL stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $20. The price of the stock has increased by 21.15% since.
  • 10% Owner Ventures V Llc Curative bought 450,000 shares of TIL stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $20. The price of the stock has increased by 21.15% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TIL, click here

.

