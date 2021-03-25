>
Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) CEO Corie S Barry Sold $1.3 million of Shares

March 25, 2021 | About: BBY +1.63%

CEO of Best Buy Co Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Corie S Barry (insider trades) sold 10,855 shares of BBY on 03/23/2021 at an average price of $119.03 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Best Buy Co Inc is a U.S transnational consumer electronics company. Its products include tablets and computers, televisions, mobile phones, large and small appliances, entertainment products, digital imaging and related accessories. Best Buy Co Inc has a market cap of $29.05 billion; its shares were traded at around $116.180000 with a P/E ratio of 16.97 and P/S ratio of 0.65. The dividend yield of Best Buy Co Inc stocks is 2.02%. Best Buy Co Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.50% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Corie S Barry sold 10,855 shares of BBY stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $119.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.39% since.
  • CEO Corie S Barry sold 3,598 shares of BBY stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $113.88. The price of the stock has increased by 2.02% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Matthew M Bilunas sold 3,231 shares of BBY stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $119.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.39% since.
  • CFO Matthew M Bilunas sold 809 shares of BBY stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $113.88. The price of the stock has increased by 2.02% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP, Finance-Controller & CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,565 shares of BBY stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $118.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.71% since.
  • Chief Customer Officer Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of BBY stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $119.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.39% since.
  • Chief Digital & Tech Officer Brian A Tilzer sold 1,942 shares of BBY stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $119.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.39% since.
  • Chief Human Resources Officer Kathleen Scarlett sold 2,189 shares of BBY stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $119.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.39% since.
  • President & COO Rajendra M Mohan sold 8,640 shares of BBY stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $119.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.39% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BBY, click here

