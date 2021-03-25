Square Inc (SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CFO of Square Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Amrita Ahuja (insider trades) sold 4,995 shares of SQ on 03/23/2021 at an average price of $226.35 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Square Inc is a software company offering solutions ranging from payments and point-of-sale services to financial and marketing services. It offers a free software app with its hardware to turn mobile devices into powerful POS solutions in minutes. Square Inc has a market cap of $94.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $208.470000 with a P/E ratio of 534.55 and P/S ratio of 10.99.

CEO Recent Trades:

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $224.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.05% since.

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $242.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.88% since.

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $215.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.14% since.

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $235.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.39% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,604 shares of SQ stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $244.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.63% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of SQ stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $247.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.84% since.

Cash App Lead Brian Grassadonia sold 4,150 shares of SQ stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $253.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.78% since.

Director Mary G Meeker sold 8,207 shares of SQ stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $252.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.34% since.

