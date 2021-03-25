>
Crispr Therapeutics Ag (CRSP) CBO & COO Lawrence Otto Klein Sold $12.8 million of Shares

March 25, 2021 | About: CRSP -0.82%

CBO & COO of Crispr Therapeutics Ag (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lawrence Otto Klein (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of CRSP on 03/23/2021 at an average price of $128.05 a share. The total sale was $12.8 million.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a gene editing company. It is engaged in the development of CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics. Crispr Therapeutics Ag has a market cap of $8.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $114.600000 with and P/S ratio of 10418.19.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • CBO & COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 100,000 shares of CRSP stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $128.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.5% since.
  • Director Bradley J Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRSP stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $132.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.42% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CRSP, click here

.

