Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) EVP & CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER Stephen A Colanero Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP & CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER of Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen A Colanero (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of AMC on 03/23/2021 at an average price of $10.52 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is engaged in theatrical exhibition. It is principally involved in the theatrical exhibition business and owns, operates or has interests in theatres located in the United States. Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc has a market cap of $5.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $10.940000 with and P/S ratio of 0.96. The dividend yield of Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc stocks is 0.27%.

SVP, GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY Kevin M Connor sold 72,358 shares of AMC stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $13.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.44% since.

SVP & CHEIF ACCOUNTING OFFICER Chris A Cox sold 29,068 shares of AMC stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.93% since.

EVP & CHIEF CONTENT OFFICER Elizabeth F Frank sold 40,000 shares of AMC stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $13.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.32% since.

