Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube Sold $524,141 of Shares

CEO of Cardlytics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lynne Marie Laube (insider trades) sold 4,278 shares of CDLX on 03/24/2021 at an average price of $122.52 a share. The total sale was $524,141.

Cardlytics Inc is an operator of purchase intelligence platform. It solution Cardlytics Direct enables marketers to deliver advertising content to FI customers in the form of an opportunity to earn rewards. Cardlytics Inc has a market cap of $3.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $117.310000 with and P/S ratio of 17.13. Cardlytics Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 13.40% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,278 shares of CDLX stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $122.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.25% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of CDLX stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $131.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.76% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of CDLX stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $126.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.26% since.

Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of CDLX stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $129.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.26% since.

Chief Legal & Privacy Officer Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of CDLX stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $127.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.27% since.

Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of CDLX stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $136.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.02% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CDLX, click here