Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) CEO Lee Olesky Sold $2 million of Shares

CEO of Tradeweb Markets Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lee Olesky (insider trades) sold 26,433 shares of TW on 03/23/2021 at an average price of $74.55 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Tradeweb Markets Inc has a market cap of $16.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $73.050000 with a P/E ratio of 83.02 and P/S ratio of 15.34. The dividend yield of Tradeweb Markets Inc stocks is 0.45%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Lee Olesky sold 26,433 shares of TW stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $74.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.01% since.

CEO Lee Olesky sold 3,033 shares of TW stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $74.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.17% since.

CEO Lee Olesky sold 241,746 shares of TW stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $74.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.51% since.

CEO Lee Olesky sold 71,369 shares of TW stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $74.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.13% since.

CEO Lee Olesky sold 3,740 shares of TW stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $74.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.06% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Robert J Warshaw sold 1,789 shares of TW stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $72.26. The price of the stock has increased by 1.09% since.

CFO Robert J Warshaw sold 30,000 shares of TW stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $72.21. The price of the stock has increased by 1.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer Justin Peterson sold 2,013 shares of TW stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $73.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.23% since.

Chief Admin. and Risk Officer Scott Zucker sold 1,471 shares of TW stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $73.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.23% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Douglas Friedman sold 1,471 shares of TW stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $73.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.23% since.

President William Hult sold 6,748 shares of TW stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $73.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.34% since.

President William Hult sold 152,007 shares of TW stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $74.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.21% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TW, click here