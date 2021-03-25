Gap Inc (GPS) CEO Gap, Inc. Sonia Syngal Sold $1 million of Shares

CEO Gap, Inc. of Gap Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sonia Syngal (insider trades) sold 36,129 shares of GPS on 03/24/2021 at an average price of $28.41 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Gap Inc is a global apparel and accessories retailer. The company offers products for men, women, and children under various brands such as Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix. Gap Inc has a market cap of $10.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.730000 with and P/S ratio of 0.79.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO, Gap Brand Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of GPS stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $31.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.89% since.

Brand President & CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of GPS stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $27. The price of the stock has increased by 6.41% since.

President & CEO, Old Navy Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of GPS stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $25.55. The price of the stock has increased by 12.45% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP CFO Katrina O'connell sold 13,500 shares of GPS stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $28.32. The price of the stock has increased by 1.45% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Legal&Compliance Officer Julie Gruber sold 6,542 shares of GPS stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $30.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.36% since.

Director, 10% Owner John J Fisher sold 112,099 shares of GPS stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $31.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.71% since.

Director, 10% Owner William Sydney Fisher sold 16,000 shares of GPS stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $31.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.33% since.

Director, 10% Owner Robert J Fisher sold 500,000 shares of GPS stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $31.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.79% since.

Chief Legal&Compliance Officer Julie Gruber sold 7,781 shares of GPS stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $31.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.82% since.

