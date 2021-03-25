Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) CFO & COO Greef Roderick De Sold $1.2 million of Shares

CFO & COO of Biolife Solutions Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Greef Roderick De (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of BLFS on 03/25/2021 at an average price of $39.91 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

BioLife Solutions Inc manufactures proprietary and generic cGMP biopreservation media products, generic formulations of blood stem cell freezing media products, custom product formulation packaging services and contract aseptic manufacturing formulation. Biolife Solutions Inc has a market cap of $1.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.710000 with and P/S ratio of 20.85. Biolife Solutions Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.80% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Michael Rice sold 861 shares of BLFS stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $39.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.7% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO & COO Greef Roderick De sold 30,000 shares of BLFS stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $39.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.51% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Exec VP & Chief Scientific Off Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of BLFS stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $38.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.28% since.

Chief Quality Officer Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of BLFS stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $37.56. The price of the stock has increased by 0.4% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Todd Berard sold 12,320 shares of BLFS stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $36.82. The price of the stock has increased by 2.42% since.

Director Andrew G Hinson sold 2,500 shares of BLFS stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $37.32. The price of the stock has increased by 1.05% since.

Exec VP & Chief Scientific Off Aby J. Mathew sold 403 shares of BLFS stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $39.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.7% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BLFS, click here