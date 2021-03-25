Quinstreet Inc (QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti Sold $1.2 million of Shares

CEO of Quinstreet Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas Valenti (insider trades) sold 60,089 shares of QNST on 03/25/2021 at an average price of $20.31 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

QuinStreet Inc is an online marketing and media company that delivers qualified clicks and inquiries at low cost with great scalability. The company's operations and revenue are in North America, but has emerging businesses in Brazil and India. Quinstreet Inc has a market cap of $1.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $20.160000 with a P/E ratio of 35.37 and P/S ratio of 2.09.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Douglas Valenti sold 60,089 shares of QNST stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $20.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.74% since.

CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QNST stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $24.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.78% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director David J Pauldine sold 37,500 shares of QNST stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $23.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.54% since.

