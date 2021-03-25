>
Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) President and CEO Daniel L Jablonsky Bought $53,580 of Shares

March 25, 2021 | About: MAXR +6.69%

President and CEO of Maxar Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Daniel L Jablonsky (insider trades) bought 1,500 shares of MAXR on 03/25/2021 at an average price of $35.72 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $53,580.

Maxar Technologies Ltd is an integrated space and geospatial intelligence company with a full range of space technology solutions for commercial and government customers including satellites, Earth imagery, geospatial data and analytics. Maxar Technologies Inc has a market cap of $2.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $35.890000 with a P/E ratio of 7.44 and P/S ratio of 1.27. The dividend yield of Maxar Technologies Inc stocks is 0.12%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Daniel L Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of MAXR stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $35.72. The price of the stock has increased by 0.48% since.

