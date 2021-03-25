Star Group LP Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $10.34 per share and the market cap of $416.8 million, Star Group LP stock appears to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Star Group LP is shown in the chart below.

Because Star Group LP is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 10.7% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Star Group LP has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.07, which which ranks worse than 79% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The overall financial strength of Star Group LP is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Star Group LP is fair. This is the debt and cash of Star Group LP over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Star Group LP has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.3 billion and earnings of $1.089 a share. Its operating margin is 7.03%, which ranks better than 71% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, the profitability of Star Group LP is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Star Group LP over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Star Group LP is 10.7%, which ranks better than 73% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 21.5%, which ranks better than 73% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Star Group LP's ROIC is 8.31 while its WACC came in at 3.86. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Star Group LP is shown below: