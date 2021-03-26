Sealed Air Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $45.91 per share and the market cap of $7.1 billion, Sealed Air stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for Sealed Air is shown in the chart below.

Because Sealed Air is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 10% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 3.32% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Sealed Air has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14, which is worse than 76% of the companies in Packaging & Containers industry. The overall financial strength of Sealed Air is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Sealed Air is poor. This is the debt and cash of Sealed Air over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Sealed Air has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.9 billion and earnings of $3.23 a share. Its operating margin is 16.30%, which ranks better than 91% of the companies in Packaging & Containers industry. Overall, the profitability of Sealed Air is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Sealed Air over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Sealed Air is 10%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in Packaging & Containers industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 17.9%, which ranks better than 82% of the companies in Packaging & Containers industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Sealed Air's ROIC was 13.57, while its WACC came in at 7.36. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Sealed Air is shown below: