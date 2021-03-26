>
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2579) 

A Trio of Stocks Growing Earnings Faster than Sales

These stocks represent efficient businesses

March 26, 2021 | About: GOOGL -0.38% GOOG -0.44% FB +0.85% UNH +0.11%

Value-oriented investors could be interested in the following stocks, as they are growing earnings faster than sales, indicating the efficient operating activities as profit margins increase with growth.

The below companies have five-year revenue growth rates of no less than 5% per annum and five-year net income growth rates of no less than 10% per annum.

Alphabet Inc

The first stock value investors could be interested in is Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), a Mountain View, California-based tech conglomerate.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue increase by 20.1% and its trailing 12-month net income increase by 22.5% on average every year over the last five years.

Alphabet Inc.'s common stock class A:

Alphabet Inc.'s common stock class C:

The price per share of common stock class A closed at $2,032.46, while the price per share of common stock class C closed at $2,044.36 on Thursday, determining a market capitalization of approximately $1.37 trillion. The 52-week range is $1,008.87 to $2,145.14 per share of common stock class A and $1,013.54 to $2,152.68 per share of common stock class C. The tech giant is currently not paying dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10 to the company.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a buy recommendation rating for this stock and have established an average target price of about $2,386.63 per share of common stock class A and of about $2,385.92 per share of common stock class C.

Facebook Inc

The second stock value investor could be interested in is Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), a Menlo Park, California-based social media giant.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue increase by 36.8% and its trailing 12-month net income increase by 42.7% on average every year over the last five years.

The stock was trading at around $278.74 per share at close on Thursday for a market cap of $793.76 billion and a 52-week range of $137.10 to $304.67. Currently, Facebook Inc does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 7 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and of 10 out of 10 to its profitability rating.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy for this stock and have produced an average target price of $339.83 per share.

UnitedHealth Group Inc

The third stock value investors may want to consider is UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH), a Minnetonka, Minnesota-based diversified healthcare company.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue increase by 10.1% and its trailing 12-month net income increase by 22.3% on average every year over the last five years.

The stock traded at around $371.09 per share at close on Thursday for a market capitalization of $350.8 billion and a 52-week range of $187.72 to $373.80. Also, the stock grants a trailing 12-month and forward dividend yield of 1.35%, as the company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per common share.

GuruFocus assigned the company a score of 6 out of 10 for its financial strength rating and 9 out of 10 for the profitability rating.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $399.65 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

