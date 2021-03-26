>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Aflac Inc (AFL) EVP, CFO Aflac Japan James Todd Daniels Sold $1.5 million of Shares

March 26, 2021 | About: AFL +0.21%

EVP, CFO Aflac Japan of Aflac Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Todd Daniels (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of AFL on 03/24/2021 at an average price of $50.43 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Aflac Inc is a general business holding company and acts as a management company. It offers supplemental health and life insurance in the U.S. and Japan. Aflac Inc has a market cap of $35.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $51.374100 with a P/E ratio of 7.66 and P/S ratio of 1.66. The dividend yield of Aflac Inc stocks is 2.28%. Aflac Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 4.70% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Aflac Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO Aflac Japan James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of AFL stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $50.43. The price of the stock has increased by 1.87% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Joseph L Moskowitz sold 100 shares of AFL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $48.67. The price of the stock has increased by 5.56% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AFL, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)