Aflac Inc (AFL) EVP, CFO Aflac Japan James Todd Daniels Sold $1.5 million of Shares

EVP, CFO Aflac Japan of Aflac Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Todd Daniels (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of AFL on 03/24/2021 at an average price of $50.43 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Aflac Inc is a general business holding company and acts as a management company. It offers supplemental health and life insurance in the U.S. and Japan. Aflac Inc has a market cap of $35.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $51.374100 with a P/E ratio of 7.66 and P/S ratio of 1.66. The dividend yield of Aflac Inc stocks is 2.28%. Aflac Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 4.70% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Aflac Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

Director Joseph L Moskowitz sold 100 shares of AFL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $48.67. The price of the stock has increased by 5.56% since.

