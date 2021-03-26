>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
James Li
James Li
Articles (1514)  | Author's Website |

Vizio Debuts in the Dark as Investors Monitor Streaming Market

High-definition TV seller enters fast-growing home-entertainment market

March 26, 2021 | About: VZIO +13.87% BBY +2.3% CSCO +2.69% NFLX +0.15% ROKU -5.68% XKRX:005935 +0.69%

Shares of high-definition TV seller Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) started their New York Stock Exchange debut on the wrong foot as investors monitor the company's entry to the streaming market.

The Orange County, California-based company provides a broad range of TV content, including cable TV, movies and shows, through its integrated platform of Smart TVs and SmartCast operating system.

Company background and revenue summary

Vizio founder William Wang established the company in 2002 with the dream of making Smart TV the "center of the connected home." The chairman and CEO said in his shareholder letter that Vizio's mission is to find value in the home while connecting the household to the outside world.

The company operates two business segments: Device and Platform+, with the former segment containing the company's Smart TVs and sound bars that are sold at retailers like Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) and Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST).

Likewise, Platform+ includes Vizio's SmartCast operating system, which supports a wide range of top streaming apps in addition to the company's WatchFree and Vizio Free Channels. The company generates revenue from sales of its Device products and advertising revenues from its Platform+ service.

4baa991da58325999ab8774f46c4951e.png

For the year ending December 2020, Vizio reported net revenue of $2.042 billion, up from revenue of $1.836 billion in 2019 and $1.780 billion in 2018. Device revenues of $1.895 billion increased 6.9% driven primarily due to a 17.5% increase in Smart TV shipments as states across the U.S. enact stay-at-home regulations to curb the coronavirus spread. Likewise, Platform+ revenues increased 132.9% on the back of advertising revenue expansion and SmartCast active accounts increasing from 7.6 million in 2019 to 12.2 million in 2020.

The company recorded net income of $102 million in 2020, up from net income of $23 million in 2019.

Company financial position

As of December 2020, Vizio has approximately $207.23 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from $176.58 million at the end of 2019.

96b7970bce33eb097a91b90c21ddcb41.png

Stock opens with a thud as investors monitor crowded streaming market

While shares of Vizio rebounded on Friday, Vizio opened for trading on Thursday at approximately $17.50 per share, down over 9% from its initial public offering price of $21 as investors monitored the company's entry to a streaming market crowded with competitors like Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Vizio warned in the "risk factors" section of its prospectus that key risks include competition in "rapidly evolving and highly competitive markets." CNBC added that not only does Vizio need to compete with other TV-selling companies like Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (XKRX:005935), the company must also "convince users" to use Vizio's own streaming services instead of plugging in an external, over-the-top streaming service.

Disclosure: The author has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The mention of stocks in this article do not constitute a recommendation. Investors must do their own research before investing in the stock market.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by James Li

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)