5 Profitable Companies With Growing Margins

According to the GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator as of March 26, the following companies have a high margin of safety and have grown their margins over a 10-year period.

Boston Properties

Boston Properties Inc.'s (NYSE:BXP) net margin and operating margin have grown by 19.31% and 34.14% per annum over the past 10 years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 24.82% margin of safety at $102.25 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 18.46. The share price has been as high as $110.36 and as low as $69.69 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 7.35% below its 52-week high and 46.72% above its 52-week low.

The real estate investment trust has a market cap of $15.93 billion and an enterprise value of $30.29 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.62% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.18% and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08%

Check Point Software Technologies

The net margin of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has grown 43.07% per annum over the past decade. The operating margin has grown 50.66% per annum over the same period.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 9.22% margin of safety at $115.84 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 19.37. The share price has been as high as $139.26 and as low as $88.65 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 16.82% below its 52-week high and 30.67% above its 52-week low.

The company, which provides solutions for network, endpoint, cloud and mobile security, has a market cap of $16.24 billion and an enterprise value of $14.55 billion.

SS&C Technologies Holdings

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has grown its net margin and operating margin by 11.43% and 22.43% annually over the past decade.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 32.03% margin of safety at $67.28 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 28.63. The share price has been as high as $74 and as low as $37.01 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 9.08% below its 52-week high and 81.79% above its 52-week low.

The company, which is a provider of software products and software-enabled services, has a market cap of $17.34 billion and an enterprise value of $23.89 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.78% of outstanding shares, followed by Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.29% and Pioneer Investments with 0.19%.

Extra Space Storage

The net margin of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has grown 32.58% per annum over the past decade. The operating margin has grown 46.56% annually over the same period.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 16.33% margin of safety at $130.40 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 35.24. The share price has been as high as $134.52 and as low as $74.87 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 3.06% below its 52-week high and 74.17% above its 52-week low.

The real estate investment trust has a market cap of $17.41 billion and an enterprise value of $23.70 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments with 0.21% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.08% and Davis with 0.06%.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Inc.'s (NYSE:MLM) net margin and operating margin have grown 9.62% and 15.37% annually over the past 10 years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 34.91% margin of safety at $316.38 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 27.42. The share price has been as high as $353.56 and as low as $149.33 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 10.52% below its 52-week high and 111.87% above its 52-week low.

The U.S. company, which produces construction aggregates like crushed stone, sand and gravel, has a market cap of $19.71 billion and an enterprise value of $22.59 billion.

With 4.34% of outstanding shares, Baillie Gifford is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.24% and Elfun Trusts with 0.21%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: