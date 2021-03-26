Eaton PLC Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Eaton PLC (NYSE:ETN, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $137.61 per share and the market cap of $54.8 billion, Eaton PLC stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Eaton PLC is shown in the chart below.

Because Eaton PLC is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Eaton PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.13, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Eaton PLC at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Eaton PLC is fair. This is the debt and cash of Eaton PLC over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Eaton PLC has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $17.9 billion and earnings of $3.49 a share. Its operating margin is 10.21%, which ranks better than 70% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Overall, the profitability of Eaton PLC is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Eaton PLC over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Eaton PLC is -1.1%, which ranks worse than 68% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -12.9%, which ranks worse than 81% of the companies in Industrial Products industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Eaton PLC's return on invested capital is 5.13, and its cost of capital is 6.00. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Eaton PLC is shown below: