Omega Flex Inc (OFLX) President & COO Mark F Albino Sold $5 million of Shares

President & COO of Omega Flex Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark F Albino (insider trades) sold 34,483 shares of OFLX on 03/26/2021 at an average price of $145 a share. The total sale was $5 million.

Omega Flex Inc is a US based company engaged in the manufaturing of flexible metal hose. Omega Flex Inc has a market cap of $1.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $153.230000 with a P/E ratio of 77.90 and P/S ratio of 14.62. The dividend yield of Omega Flex Inc stocks is 0.73%. Omega Flex Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 15.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Omega Flex Inc the business predictability rank of 1.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO Kevin R Hoben sold 34,483 shares of OFLX stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $145. The price of the stock has increased by 5.68% since.

Chairman & CEO Kevin R Hoben sold 25,000 shares of OFLX stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $151. The price of the stock has increased by 1.48% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director, 10% Owner Stewart B Reed sold 34,483 shares of OFLX stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $145. The price of the stock has increased by 5.68% since.

President & COO Mark F Albino sold 34,483 shares of OFLX stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $145. The price of the stock has increased by 5.68% since.

President & COO Mark F Albino sold 25,000 shares of OFLX stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $151. The price of the stock has increased by 1.48% since.

Director, 10% Owner Stewart B Reed sold 25,000 shares of OFLX stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $151. The price of the stock has increased by 1.48% since.

For the complete insider trading history of OFLX, click here