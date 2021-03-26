>
Omar Venerio
Friday Morning Market Highlights

Shares of GAN down on earnings

March 26, 2021 | About: GAN -17.7% NKE +2.15% FDX +1.1% MRO +3.47% OXY +1.61% BBY +1.47% STR +0% ULTA -1.62% TRV -0.29% CB +0.08% F -1.42%

U.S. markets

U.S. stocks were in the green on Friday morning, with crude oil prices recovering from Thursday's losses. The Dow Jones rose 0.74% to 32,861, the S&P 500 Index gained 0.82% to 3,941 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.42% to 13,031.

Gainers

Losers

Global markets

The main European stock markets traded in the green.The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.99%, Germany's Dax advanced 0.87%, France's CAC 40 gained 0.61% andSpain's Ibex 35 climbed 1.05%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.56%, India's BSE Sensex rose 1.17%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 1.56% and China's Shanghai Composite was up 1.63%.

GAN releases earnings report

Shares of GAN Ltd. (NASDAQ:GAN) fell more than 18% on Friday morning, to change hands at $18.56, after the company posted its fiscal fourth-quarter results.

Revenue fell by 16.7% year over year to $8.9 million, falling $2.94 million short of analysts' expectations. The company posted a loss of 27 cents per share, which were also down by 21 cents from estimates.

CEO Dermot Smurfit had the following to say:

"Our annual revenue increased 17% in 2020, but the key recurring components of that, our U.S. RMiG and Simulated offerings, saw revenue growth of 92% and 77%, respectively. We also invested in our infrastructure and have fully converted to U.S. GAAP during the fourth quarter, which completed our journey to becoming a public company listed and based in the U.S. Most importantly, we filled a significant need in our product offering through Coolbet's best-in-class sportsbook engine, which positions GAN as a full-service B2B solution for real money gaming in the U.S. and as a vertically integrated B2C player in select international markets."

Moreover, the annual gross operating revenue rose 73% to $545 million year over year, while the quarter's gross operating revenue reached $131.8 million, up 9% compared to $120.8 million due to growth in U.S. iGaming, despite the decline in online sports betting.

The adjusted Ebitda for the quarter registered a loss of $6.0 million compared to adjusted Ebitda of $5.1 million in the prior year due to the increased operating costs in the current year and the B2C/WinStar impact.

Looking forward to fiscal 2021, the company expects full-year revenue to be between $100 million and $105 million and first-quarter revenue in the range of $24 million to $25 million.

GAN shares have retreated 8% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 6.3%.

During the fourth quarter, Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) initiated a new position with 106,050 shares.

Disclosure: The author holds no positions in any stocks mentioned.

About the author:

Omar Venerio
Omar Venerio is a capital markets, derivatives, corporate finance and financial management professor and Area Head of Finance. He is passionate about the stock market and providing independent fundamental research and hedge fund and insider trading-focused investigation.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Comments

