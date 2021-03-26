Nexstar Media Group Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Nexstar Media Group (NAS:NXST, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $138.97 per share and the market cap of $6 billion, Nexstar Media Group stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. GF Value for Nexstar Media Group is shown in the chart below.

Because Nexstar Media Group is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 21.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 16.09% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Nexstar Media Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Nexstar Media Group at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Nexstar Media Group is poor. This is the debt and cash of Nexstar Media Group over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Nexstar Media Group has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.5 billion and earnings of $17.48 a share. Its operating margin is 28.97%, which ranks better than 94% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. Overall, the profitability of Nexstar Media Group is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Nexstar Media Group over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Nexstar Media Group is 21.9%, which ranks better than 88% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 32.3%, which ranks better than 84% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Nexstar Media Group's ROIC is 7.57 while its WACC came in at 7.44. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Nexstar Media Group is shown below: