Vanguard Commentary: BBB-Rated Debt Is Proving Surprisingly Resistant to Covid-19

Global investors were already nervous about BBB-rated corporate bonds before COVID-19 joined the world's lexicon. Significant growth in debt on the bottom rung of the investment-grade ladder, coupled with rising corporate leverage, left investors fearful that a recession could trigger a wave of downgrades to high yield, which would result in market dislocation.

Downgrades of BBB-rated companies to high-yield status (fallen angels) did pick up amid the sudden and deep recession brought on by the pandemic. But investors' worst fears didn't materialize, thanks in part to swift monetary and fiscal responses along with corporate proactivity.

"We are now entering the recovery phase of the credit cycle, and corporate fundamentals will begin to improve," said Maria Colangelo, Vanguard senior credit analyst and co-head of the global industrials team. "We now expect to see an increase in rising stars—companies moving out of high yield and into investment grade—and believe fallen angel migrations will be muted."

U.S. corporate debt levels have surged

With interest rates near historic lows, corporations have had an economic incentive to increase their leverage and take on higher levels of debt. This has been driven in part by investor demand for additional yield, which has enabled companies to finance at low rates.

Corporations taking on more debt has resulted in rapid growth in the U.S. investment-grade credit market. BBB debt grew notably during the decade ended December 31, 2020, leaving that segment as the largest of the investment-grade index, according to Bloomberg Barclays. The bulk of BBB debt is from companies in the United States—the U.S. investment-grade market represents nearly two-thirds of the global market.

"A lot of the pre-COVID angst in the credit market was owing to the run-up in BBBs," Ms. Colangelo said. "Investors were concerned about the risk of downgrades to high yield, which is highly correlated with economic cycles."

BBBs represent about half of the $6 trillion U.S. investment-grade credit market

Note: This figure shows the par value of debt outstanding for U.S. investment-grade issuers, ex-financials, from January 1, 2000, to December 31, 2020.

Source: Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Credit Bond Index as of December 31, 2020.

Factors mitigating downgrade risk for BBB-rated bonds

An often-used gauge of companies' gross leverage is the debt/EBITDA ratio—the amount of earnings available before taking into account interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization expenses.

At the peak of the COVID-19-induced economic downturn, global corporate leverage hit multiyear highs as earnings slumped. Debt of companies rated A and above had risen to about 2.2 times EBITDA and those rated BBB hit about 3.5 times. The most leveraged companies in the BBB segment were at about 4.0 times EBITDA.

However, declines in leverage since then, especially as the earnings recovery has surprised to the upside, suggest the risk of a wave of fallen angels will lessen and the number of rising stars may increase.

Leverage of U.S. BBB-rated issuers has eased significantly

Notes: This figure shows debt/EBITDA for U.S. BBB-rated issuers (excluding financials, which use different ratios) from 2000 through 2022. It is based on actual debt/EBITDA for 2000 through 2019; estimated debt/EBITDA for 2020; and consensus estimates for debt/EBITDA from Capital IQ for 2021 and 2022. Capital IQ data were accessed on February 1, 2021.

Sources: Vanguard and Capital IQ.

Interest coverage, another important metric of companies' ability to pay the interest on their outstanding debt, did not weaken as much as the leverage ratios, likely because of the impact of low interest rates.

Corporate managements proactively raised capital during the peak of last year's crisis, and the increased corporate cash balances buffered elevated debt levels. "In periods of financial stress, such as during the 2008 global financial crisis, companies tend to enter self-preservation mode, where they build up their cash balances to position themselves for uncertainty and to increase liquidity," noted Ms. Colangelo. "This phenomenon occurred in the wake of the COVID outbreak, with cash held by U.S. corporations increasing nearly $400 billion compared with 2019."

BBB-rated bond issuers have stockpiled cash amid the pandemic

Notes: Cash and equivalents are for U.S. BBB-rated issuers (excluding financials) from 2000 through 2020. The data include actual cash and equivalents for 2000 through 2019 and estimated cash and equivalents for 2020. Capital IQ data were accessed on February 1, 2021.

Sources: Vanguard and Capital IQ.

Ratings agencies have largely taken a wait-and-see approach

The liquidity cushion built up by corporations through significant capital raising in 2020 has enabled rating agencies to be patient with companies, giving them time to manage down their high debt loads. At the same time, governments and central banks globally provided sufficient fiscal and monetary support to ensure that the worst of the economic downturn, while severe, was short-lived.

It's worth drawing credit distinctions between BBB issuers in more and less economically sensitive (cyclical and noncyclical) businesses. Noncyclicals such as consumer staples and utilities make up the larger slice of the overall BBB bond index, and the growth of their overall debt outstanding has outpaced that of cyclicals including airlines, hotels, and retail. Cyclicals are more volatile over time, and their profits are typically harder hit in recessions. Within this group, low-BBBs in the issuers more sensitive to the pandemic were at the highest risk, and this was reflected in their valuations.

